Dr. Pollen has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Richard Pollen, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Richard Pollen, MD
Dr. Richard Pollen, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Chevy Chase, MD. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 67 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ROCHESTER.
They frequently treat conditions like Hypothyroidism along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pollen's Office Locations
- 1 8401 Connecticut Ave, Chevy Chase, MD 20815 Directions (301) 942-2212
-
2
Potomac Physician Associates10400 Connecticut Ave Ste 606, Kensington, MD 20895 Directions (301) 942-2212
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.
How was your appointment with Dr. Pollen?
Wonderful Doctor! So knowledgeable about thyroid disease. Gives time to patients.
About Dr. Richard Pollen, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 67 years of experience
- English
- 1205884384
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ROCHESTER
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology and Internal Medicine
A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pollen accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pollen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pollen has seen patients for Hypothyroidism, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pollen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Pollen. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pollen.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pollen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pollen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.