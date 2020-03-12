See All Sleep Medicine Doctors in Matthews, NC
Dr. Richard Pomerantz, MD is a Sleep Medicine Specialist in Matthews, NC. They specialize in Sleep Medicine, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Sleep Medicine. They graduated from The Medical College of Ohio and is affiliated with Novant Health Huntersville Medical Center, Novant Health Brunswick Medical Center, Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center, Novant Health Kernersville Medical Center, Novant Health Matthews Medical Center and Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center.

Dr. Pomerantz works at Novant Health Pulmonary & Critical Care - Matthews in Matthews, NC with other offices in Charlotte, NC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

    Novant Health Pulmonary Critical Care Matthews
    1450 Matthews Township Pkwy Ste 380, Matthews, NC 28105
    Novant Health Pulmonary & Critical Care, Mint Hill
    8201 Healthcare Loop Ste 202, Charlotte, NC 28215

    Mar 12, 2020
    Dr. P is a wonderful person and a excellent doctor. He thinks outside the box. He understands how scary this can be and tries to put you at ease without sugar coating it. He has a terrific bedside manner and will always make you smile. I am lucky to have him on my side.
    — Mar 12, 2020
    About Dr. Richard Pomerantz, MD

    • Sleep Medicine
    • 30 years of experience
    • English
    • Male
    • 1154321321
    Education & Certifications

    • The Ohio State University Medical Center - Pulmonary and Critical Care Medicine
    • The Ohio State University Medical Center - Internal Medicine
    • The Ohio State University Medical Center - Internal Medicine
    • The Medical College of Ohio
    • The Ohio State University / College Of Engineering
    • Sleep Medicine
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Novant Health Huntersville Medical Center
    • Novant Health Brunswick Medical Center
    • Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center
    • Novant Health Kernersville Medical Center
    • Novant Health Matthews Medical Center
    • Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Richard Pomerantz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pomerantz is offering online scheduling or call the provider's office for more information.

    Dr. Pomerantz has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Pomerantz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.

    9 patients have reviewed Dr. Pomerantz. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pomerantz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pomerantz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

