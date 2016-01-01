Dr. Pope accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Richard Pope, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Richard Pope, MD
Dr. Richard Pope, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 53 years of experience, and is board certified in Diagnostic Laboratory Immunology. They graduated from Loyola University Of Chicago/Stritch School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Northwestern Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Pope works at
Dr. Pope's Office Locations
Northwestern Medical Faculty Foundation675 N Saint Clair St Ste 20-100, Chicago, IL 60611 Directions (312) 695-8628
Hospital Affiliations
- Northwestern Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Illinois
- First Health
- Galaxy Health Network
- HealthLink
- HealthSmart - Interplan Health Group
- HFN
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UniCare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Richard Pope, MD
- Rheumatology
- 53 years of experience
- English, Dutch
Education & Certifications
- University Of Washington Medical Center
- Michael Reese Hospital and Medical Center
- Michael Reese Hospital and Medical Center
- Loyola University Of Chicago/Stritch School Of Medicine
- Diagnostic Laboratory Immunology, Internal Medicine and Rheumatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pope has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pope works at
Dr. Pope has seen patients for Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pope on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Pope speaks Dutch.
Dr. Pope has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pope.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pope, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pope appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.