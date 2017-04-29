Dr. Richard Porreco, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Porreco is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Richard Porreco, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Richard Porreco, MD is a Maternal-Fetal Medicine Specialist in Lone Tree, CO.
Dr. Porreco works at
Locations
1
Obstetrix Medical Group of Colorado10103 Ridgegate Pkwy Ste 212, Lone Tree, CO 80124 Directions (303) 963-0216Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- North Suburban Medical Center
- Presbyterian/St. Luke's Medical Center
- Rose Medical Center
- Swedish Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
After having a baby that was 17 ounces at birth I went to see Dr. Porreco with our next pregnancy. He delivered our beautiful, healthy 7 1/2 pound baby girl!!! Not to mention, a great guy!
About Dr. Richard Porreco, MD
- Maternal-Fetal Medicine
- English
- 1104889120
Education & Certifications
- University of California Los Angeles Medical Center (Harbor)
- Clinical Genetics, Maternal & Fetal Medicine and Obstetrics & Gynecology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Porreco has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Porreco accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Porreco has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
