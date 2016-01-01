Overview of Dr. Richard Powell, MD

Dr. Richard Powell, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Orlando, FL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH FLORIDA.



Dr. Powell works at Prime Care Family Health Centers Inc in Orlando, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.