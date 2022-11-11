See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Nashville, TN
Dr. Richard Presley, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
4.7 (40)
Accepting new patients

Dr. Richard Presley, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Nashville, TN. They completed their residency with Baptist Mem Hospital|Vanderbilt University Med Center

Dr. Presley works at Tennessee Women's Care in Nashville, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Pap Smear along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Dr. Presley's Office Locations

    Tennessee Women's Care
    2011 Murphy Ave Ste 202, Nashville, TN 37203 (629) 219-7073

Hospital Affiliations
  Tristar Centennial Medical Center
  Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital Midtown

    Ambetter
    Anthem
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Cigna
    First Health
    Humana
    MultiPlan

    Patient Ratings (40)
    5 Star
    (37)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Nov 11, 2022
    Long story short, Dr Presley delivered me by c-section in 1994. In 2018, he delivered my own son by c-section. He actually remembered my mother and I, I certainly dont expect that as there no telling the number of patients hes seen since i was born. He did everything he could to weigh my options and give me a safe, healthy birth. After trying different methods/tools to help deliver my baby vaginally, his call was emergency c-section and of course I trusted him. I was absolutely terrified of surgery and he calmed my fears in the most gentle of ways. He's got a calming beside manner and truly cares about his patients. He made a difficult call (though maybe it wasn't difficult to him) for an emergency c-section during my active labor and I'm thankful he did.I felt comfortable with all my St Thomas doctors, but in the end, I'm glad it was him. I felt very safe in his care, and love getting to tell people that the same man who delivered me also delivered my son.
    Emilie Harford — Nov 11, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Richard Presley, MD

    Obstetrics & Gynecology
    English
    1922001957
    Education & Certifications

    Baptist Mem Hospital|Vanderbilt University Med Center
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Richard Presley, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Presley is offering online scheduling or call the provider's office for more information.

    Dr. Presley has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Presley has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider's office at for more information.

    Dr. Presley works at Tennessee Women's Care in Nashville, TN. View the full address on Dr. Presley's profile.

    Dr. Presley has seen patients for Pap Smear, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Presley on their profile. Please call the provider's office to confirm all visit reasons.

    40 patients have reviewed Dr. Presley. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Presley.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Presley, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Presley appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

