Dr. Richard Prinz, MD

General Surgery
5.0 (17)
Map Pin Small Evanston, IL
Accepting new patients
51 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Richard Prinz, MD

Dr. Richard Prinz, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Evanston, IL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 51 years of experience. They graduated from Loyola University Of Chicago/Stritch School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Evanston Hospital.

Dr. Prinz works at NorthShore Medical Group in Evanston, IL with other offices in Mount Prospect, IL and Highland Park, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Parathyroid (Gland) Disease, Hyperparathyroidism and Thyroid Nodule along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Prinz's Office Locations

    Kellogg Cancer Center
    2650 Ridge Ave, Evanston, IL 60201 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (847) 570-1700
    Monday
    9:00am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 4:00pm
    Northshore University Health System
    1329 N Wolf Rd, Mount Prospect, IL 60056 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (847) 803-3040
    NorthShore Medical Group
    757 Park Ave W Ste 2850, Highland Park, IL 60035 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (847) 570-1700
    NorthShore University HealthSystem
    1000 Central St Ste 800, Evanston, IL 60201 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (847) 570-1700

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Evanston Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Parathyroid (Gland) Disease
Hyperparathyroidism
Thyroid Nodule
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease
Hyperparathyroidism
Thyroid Nodule

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Parathyroid (Gland) Tumor: Other than Malignant Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Diseases Chevron Icon
Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Bile Duct Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Cholangiocarcinoma Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Endocrine Cancer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Thymomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Thymomas
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 17 ratings
    Patient Ratings (17)
    5 Star
    (17)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jun 04, 2020
    I did my research and so glad i chose Dr Prinz for my care. His professionalism, bed side manner, thoroughness, able to have a conversation with, takes his time, and really gets to know you not only as a patient but as a person matters to me a lot! I recommend him highly! Thank you Dr. Prinz. Sharon from Des Plaines. June 3, 2020
    Sharon — Jun 04, 2020
    About Dr. Richard Prinz, MD

    • General Surgery
    • 51 years of experience
    • English
    • 1477529584
    Education & Certifications

    • Royal Postgraduate Medical School
    • Loyola University Stritch School of Medicine
    • Barnes-Jewish Hospital
    • Loyola University Of Chicago/Stritch School Of Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Richard Prinz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Prinz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Prinz has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Prinz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Prinz has seen patients for Parathyroid (Gland) Disease, Hyperparathyroidism and Thyroid Nodule, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Prinz on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    17 patients have reviewed Dr. Prinz. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Prinz.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Prinz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Prinz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

