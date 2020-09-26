See All Cardiothoracic Surgery in Jacksonville, FL
Dr. Richard Proia, MD

Cardiothoracic Surgery
4.2 (10)
Map Pin Small Jacksonville, FL
Accepting new patients
26 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Richard Proia, MD

Dr. Richard Proia, MD is a Cardiothoracic Surgery Specialist in Jacksonville, FL. They specialize in Cardiothoracic Surgery, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from Columbia University College Of Physicians And Surgeons|Dart-Hitchcock MC|Memorial Sloan-Kettering|New York Presbyterian Hospital/Weill Cornell Medical Center and is affiliated with Ascension St. Vincent's Riverside Hospital and Baptist Medical Center Jacksonville.

Dr. Proia works at Cardiothoracic & Vascular Surgical Associates, P.A. in Jacksonville, FL with other offices in Gainesville, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Proia's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Cardiothoracic & Vascular Surgical Associates, P.A.
    1824 King St Ste 200, Jacksonville, FL 32204 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (904) 384-3343
  2. 2
    North Florida Regional Medical Center
    6500 W Newberry Rd Fl 32605, Gainesville, FL 32605 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (352) 375-1212
  3. 3
    Tvsg
    1151 Nw 64th Ter, Gainesville, FL 32605 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (352) 416-2628
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Ascension St. Vincent's Riverside Hospital
  • Baptist Medical Center Jacksonville

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Coronary Artery Bypass Graft (CABG) Surgery
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax)
Secondary Malignancies
Coronary Artery Bypass Graft (CABG) Surgery
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax)
Secondary Malignancies

Coronary Artery Bypass Graft (CABG) Surgery Chevron Icon
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome Chevron Icon
Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Surgery Chevron Icon
Atrial Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) Chevron Icon
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) Chevron Icon
Mediastinal Tumors, Malignant Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement (TAVR) Chevron Icon
Valve Repair or Replacement (Aortic, Mitral, Tricuspid, and Pulmonary) Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Aneurysm of Heart Chevron Icon
Aortic Aneurysm Repair Chevron Icon
Aortic Diseases Chevron Icon
Aortic Dissection Chevron Icon
Aortic Repair, Open or Repair of Arterial Aneurysm, Open Chevron Icon
Aortic Stenosis Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Arteriovenous Fistula Repair Chevron Icon
Atrial Flutter Chevron Icon
Atrial Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Automatic Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillator (ICD) Implantation Chevron Icon
Axillary Lymph Node Dissection Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Biopsy of Breast Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Bronchoscopy Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy Chevron Icon
Cardioverter-Defibrillator or Pacemaker Insertion, Removal or Repair Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Congenital Aortic Valve Disorders Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Dissection Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Embolectomy, Thrombectomy, or Vessel Exploration Chevron Icon
Endocarditis Chevron Icon
Endovascular Repair of Aorta Chevron Icon
Endovascular Repair of Thoracic Aorta Chevron Icon
Esophageal Diseases Chevron Icon
Esophageal Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Esophageal Fistula Chevron Icon
Excision of Stomach Tumor Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gastrectomy Chevron Icon
Gastric Bypass Surgery, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Gastric Restrictive With Partial Gastrectomy or Jejunojejunostomy Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gastrotomy Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Heart Surgery Chevron Icon
Heart Tumors, Benign Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
Impella Device Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Insertion of Epicardial Lead for Pacemaker or Cardioverter and-or Defibrillator Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Lumpectomy Chevron Icon
Lung Biopsy Chevron Icon
Lung Surgery Chevron Icon
Maze Procedure Chevron Icon
Mediastinal Tumors Chevron Icon
Mediastinal Tumors, Not Specified as Malignant Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Repair Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Surgery Chevron Icon
Multi-Arterial Coronary Artery Bypass Graft (CABG) Surgery Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Open Gastric Restrictive Procedure Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Pacemaker Insertion or Replacement Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO) Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Pericardial Disease Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm and Dissection Chevron Icon
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis Chevron Icon
Pleural Neoplasm Chevron Icon
Pleural Neoplasm, Not Specified as Malignant Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Embolism Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Removal or Destruction of Rectal or Intestinal Tumor (incl. Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, Sigmoidoscopy and Control of Hemorrhage) Chevron Icon
Removal or Revision of Pacemaker or Cardioverter and-or Defibrillator Chevron Icon
Resection of Cardiac Tumor Chevron Icon
Sleeve Gastrectomy Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Thoracoscopic Thymectomy Chevron Icon
Thoracoscopy Chevron Icon
Thoracotomy Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Tricuspid Valve Surgery Chevron Icon
Varicose Vein Procedure Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
Ventricular Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Ventricular Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • AvMed
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Federal Employee Program (FEP)
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Staywell (Wellcare)
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Sep 26, 2020
    He repaired my congenital mitral valve in 2015...did fine after...doing good today. Scar in chest is 8 inches long... can hardly see it !
    Martha — Sep 26, 2020
    Photo: Dr. Richard Proia, MD
    About Dr. Richard Proia, MD

    Specialties
    • Cardiothoracic Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 26 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1902880826
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center
    Internship
    • Dartmouth-Hitchcock Med Ctr
    Medical Education
    • Columbia University College Of Physicians And Surgeons|Dart-Hitchcock MC|Memorial Sloan-Kettering|New York Presbyterian Hospital/Weill Cornell Medical Center
    Undergraduate School
    • Dartmouth-Hitchcock Med Ctr
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Richard Proia, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Proia is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Proia has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Proia has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    10 patients have reviewed Dr. Proia. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Proia.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Proia, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Proia appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

