Dr. Richard Proia, MD
Dr. Richard Proia, MD is a Cardiothoracic Surgery Specialist in Jacksonville, FL. They specialize in Cardiothoracic Surgery, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from Columbia University College Of Physicians And Surgeons|Dart-Hitchcock MC|Memorial Sloan-Kettering|New York Presbyterian Hospital/Weill Cornell Medical Center and is affiliated with Ascension St. Vincent's Riverside Hospital and Baptist Medical Center Jacksonville.
Dr. Proia's Office Locations
Cardiothoracic & Vascular Surgical Associates, P.A.1824 King St Ste 200, Jacksonville, FL 32204 Directions (904) 384-3343
North Florida Regional Medical Center6500 W Newberry Rd Fl 32605, Gainesville, FL 32605 Directions (352) 375-1212
Tvsg1151 Nw 64th Ter, Gainesville, FL 32605 Directions (352) 416-2628Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension St. Vincent's Riverside Hospital
- Baptist Medical Center Jacksonville
He repaired my congenital mitral valve in 2015...did fine after...doing good today. Scar in chest is 8 inches long... can hardly see it !
About Dr. Richard Proia, MD
- Cardiothoracic Surgery
- 26 years of experience
- English
- 1902880826
Education & Certifications
- New York Hospital-Cornell Medical Center
- Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center
- Dartmouth-Hitchcock Med Ctr
- Columbia University College Of Physicians And Surgeons|Dart-Hitchcock MC|Memorial Sloan-Kettering|New York Presbyterian Hospital/Weill Cornell Medical Center
- Dartmouth-Hitchcock Med Ctr
