Dr. Richard Puschinsky, MD
Overview of Dr. Richard Puschinsky, MD
Dr. Richard Puschinsky, MD is an Urology Specialist in High Point, NC. They specialize in Urology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Baylor College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Wake Forest Baptist Health - High Point Medical Center.
Dr. Puschinsky works at
Dr. Puschinsky's Office Locations
-
1
High Point Office624 Quaker Ln, High Point, NC 27262 Directions (336) 882-0220
Hospital Affiliations
- Wake Forest Baptist Health - High Point Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- MedCost
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Planned Administration Inc
- Pyramid Life
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Universal American
- Wells Fargo Insurance
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Puschinsky has been treating me for kidney stones for years. I truly trust him with my life and will recommend him to anyone I know having these type of issues. He is always honest and upfront. He may not have the warm fuzzies but when it comes to taking care of business he is on it. If I have to have surgery he will be the one to operate. Raymond makes up for Dr. Puschinsky’s lack of warm fuzzies!
About Dr. Richard Puschinsky, MD
- Urology
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1245391085
Education & Certifications
- Emory University School Of Med
- Emory University
- Baylor College Of Medicine
- Texas A&M University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Puschinsky has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Puschinsky accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Puschinsky has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Puschinsky works at
Dr. Puschinsky has seen patients for Interstitial Cystitis, Urethral Stricture and Enlarged Prostate (BPH), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Puschinsky on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
35 patients have reviewed Dr. Puschinsky. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Puschinsky.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Puschinsky, there are benefits to both methods.