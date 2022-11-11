Overview of Dr. Richard Puschinsky, MD

Dr. Richard Puschinsky, MD is an Urology Specialist in High Point, NC. They specialize in Urology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Baylor College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Wake Forest Baptist Health - High Point Medical Center.



Dr. Puschinsky works at Medical Center Urology in High Point, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Interstitial Cystitis, Urethral Stricture and Enlarged Prostate (BPH) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.