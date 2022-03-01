Overview

Dr. Richard Putnam, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Poway, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 46 years of experience. They graduated from University Of California, San Diego, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Palomar Medical Center Poway, Palomar Medical Center Downtown Escondido and Palomar Medical Center Escondido.



Dr. Putnam works at Palomar Health Medical Group in Poway, CA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.