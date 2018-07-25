See All Podiatrists in Tucson, AZ
Dr. Richard Quint, DPM Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Richard Quint, DPM

Podiatry
3.0 (13)
Map Pin Small Tucson, AZ
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Richard Quint, DPM

Dr. Richard Quint, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Tucson, AZ. 

Dr. Quint works at Arizona Foot Specialist in Tucson, AZ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Podiatry Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Charles Connell, DPM
Dr. Charles Connell, DPM
5.0 (148)
View Profile

Dr. Quint's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Arizona Foot Specialists Ltd.
    697 W Ajo Way, Tucson, AZ 85713 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (520) 746-0186
  2. 2
    4739 N 1st Ave, Tucson, AZ 85718 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (520) 746-0186
  3. 3
    10350 E Drexel Rd Unit 160, Tucson, AZ 85747 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (520) 746-0186

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • St. Mary's Hospital
  • Tucson Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Bunion Surgery
Hammer Toe
Bunion
Bunion Surgery
Hammer Toe
Bunion

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Bunion Surgery Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Hammer Toe Repair Chevron Icon
Nail Avulsion and Excision Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle DislocationTreatment, Open Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Ligament and Tendon Repair Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 13 ratings
    Patient Ratings (13)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Quint?

    Jul 25, 2018
    I had a first time visit to Dr. Quint's office today, 24July2018. I was there to set up diabetic care. The front office staff was very friendly. My appointment started on time. The back of the office personnel were friendly and professional. I was treated with complete respect at all times, while the staff was still being friendly and open. I felt that my exam was complete. The staff and doctors took their time during the exam. At no time did I feel rushed. I will surely use Dr. Quint
    Gary R. in Tucson, AZ — Jul 25, 2018
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Richard Quint, DPM
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Richard Quint, DPM?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Quint to family and friends

    Dr. Quint's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Quint

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Richard Quint, DPM.

    About Dr. Richard Quint, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatry
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1174539530
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Richard Quint, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Quint is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Quint has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Quint has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Quint works at Arizona Foot Specialist in Tucson, AZ. View the full address on Dr. Quint’s profile.

    13 patients have reviewed Dr. Quint. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Quint.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Quint, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Quint appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Richard Quint, DPM?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.