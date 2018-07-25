Dr. Richard Quint, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Quint is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Richard Quint, DPM
Overview of Dr. Richard Quint, DPM
Dr. Richard Quint, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Tucson, AZ.
Dr. Quint works at
Dr. Quint's Office Locations
-
1
Arizona Foot Specialists Ltd.697 W Ajo Way, Tucson, AZ 85713 Directions (520) 746-0186
- 2 4739 N 1st Ave, Tucson, AZ 85718 Directions (520) 746-0186
- 3 10350 E Drexel Rd Unit 160, Tucson, AZ 85747 Directions (520) 746-0186
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Mary's Hospital
- Tucson Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Quint?
I had a first time visit to Dr. Quint's office today, 24July2018. I was there to set up diabetic care. The front office staff was very friendly. My appointment started on time. The back of the office personnel were friendly and professional. I was treated with complete respect at all times, while the staff was still being friendly and open. I felt that my exam was complete. The staff and doctors took their time during the exam. At no time did I feel rushed. I will surely use Dr. Quint
About Dr. Richard Quint, DPM
- Podiatry
- English
- 1174539530
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Quint has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Quint accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Quint has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Quint works at
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Quint. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Quint.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Quint, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Quint appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.