Overview of Dr. Richard Rabinowitz, MD

Dr. Richard Rabinowitz, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Schaumburg, IL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with AMITA Health St. Alexius Medical Center Hoffman Estates and Northwest Community Hospital.



Dr. Rabinowitz works at Barrington Orthopedic Specialists in Schaumburg, IL with other offices in Buffalo Grove, IL and Elk Grove Village, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.