Dr. Richard Rabinowitz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rabinowitz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Richard Rabinowitz, MD
Overview of Dr. Richard Rabinowitz, MD
Dr. Richard Rabinowitz, MD is an Urology Specialist in Trinity, FL. They specialize in Urology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from Northwestern University|Northwestern University The Feinberg School Of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Florida Trinity Hospital, Morton Plant Hospital and Morton Plant North Bay Hospital.
Dr. Rabinowitz works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Rabinowitz's Office Locations
-
1
Urology Professionals2075 Little Rd, Trinity, FL 34655 Directions (727) 380-2559Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 12:30pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Trinity Hospital
- Morton Plant Hospital
- Morton Plant North Bay Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Freedom Health
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- Medicare
- Optimum HealthCare
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Rabinowitz?
I had been seen once before by another urologist and never felt that he understood my problems or listened to what I was experiencing. In speaking with Dr. Rabinowitz he listened and took more time with me then any specialist I have seen before. Thanks to his patience and his urology knowledge he helped diagnose my problem and with his treatment I am felling better then I have felt in years. Also, he is always on time and his staff has been very courteous.
About Dr. Richard Rabinowitz, MD
- Urology
- 31 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1548224397
Education & Certifications
- WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY
- Washington University|Washington University / Barnes Hospital
- Northwestern University|Northwestern University The Feinberg School Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rabinowitz has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rabinowitz accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rabinowitz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rabinowitz works at
Dr. Rabinowitz has seen patients for Blood in Urine (Hematuria), Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Urinary Tract Infection (UTI), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rabinowitz on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Rabinowitz speaks Spanish.
36 patients have reviewed Dr. Rabinowitz. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rabinowitz.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rabinowitz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rabinowitz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.