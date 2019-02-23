See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Chesterfield, MO
Dr. Richard Rames, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
4.1 (35)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Richard Rames, MD

Dr. Richard Rames, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Chesterfield, MO. They graduated from Rush Medical College Of Rush University and is affiliated with St. Luke's Hospital.

Dr. Rames works at Woods Mill Orthopedic Medical Grp in Chesterfield, MO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Rames' Office Locations

  1. 1
    Woods Mill Orthopedics, LTD
    224 S Woods Mill Rd Ste 330S, Chesterfield, MO 63017 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (314) 576-7013
  2. 2
    St. Luke's Hospital
    232 S Woods Mill Rd, Chesterfield, MO 63017 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (314) 576-7013

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • St. Luke's Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Fracture
Fracture Care
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Fracture
Fracture Care

Treatment frequency



Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fracture
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Hip Injury Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Knee Injuries Chevron Icon
Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tear Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tendinosis Chevron Icon
Shoulder Injuries Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Community Care Network
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • HealthLink
    • Medicare
    • Medico
    • MultiPlan
    • PHCS
    • Tricare
    • UniCare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Wellmark Blue Cross and Blue Shield

    Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 35 ratings
    Patient Ratings (35)
    5 Star
    (24)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (7)
    How was your appointment with Dr. Rames?

    Feb 23, 2019
    Dr. Rames has an exceptional bedside manner and really listens to you and clearly cares. Very willing to answer your questions. He walked me through diagnosis and treatment of what turned out to be two partial tears in my rotator cuff, biceps long head tendon fray, and labrum fray. I opted for the arthroscopic surgical approach he recommended, and the care at the surgery center was top notch with a great outcome and minimal pain! Dr. Rames is clearly highly skilled in such surgical repair.
    AndyV in O'Fallon, MO — Feb 23, 2019
    About Dr. Richard Rames, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1821081019
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Barnes Jewish Hospital S Campus
    Medical Education
    • Rush Medical College Of Rush University
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Richard Rames, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare.

    Dr. Rames has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Rames has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.

    Dr. Rames works at Woods Mill Orthopedic Medical Grp in Chesterfield, MO.

    35 patients have reviewed Dr. Rames. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rames, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rames appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.