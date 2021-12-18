Dr. Richard Rammo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rammo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Richard Rammo, MD
Dr. Richard Rammo, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Cleveland, OH. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic.
Brain Tumor and Neuro-Oncology Center9500 Euclid Ave Ste R, Cleveland, OH 44195 Directions (216) 250-7765Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
- Humana
I had a brain surgery back in November of 2017 at Henry Ford Detroit Hospital. It was a very large 6x6 cm right sphenoid wing meningioma that extended into my temporal lobe. I had a emergency brain surgery shortly after the diagnosis and Dr. Rammo was called in from another hospital to help with the surgeon who was assigned my case. These guys saved my life. They didn't take my insurance but I was still covered because of the condition I was in. I ended up getting a referral to the University of Michigan for follow up care. I'm almost positive that if I had my surgery at UofM I would have died. I decided to look up my old surgeons and found "Dr. Ramo, Rambo without the B".
- Neurosurgery
- English
- Male
- 1699036590
- UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Cleveland Clinic
