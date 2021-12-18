See All Neurosurgeons in Cleveland, OH
Dr. Richard Rammo, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Richard Rammo, MD

Neurosurgery
5.0 (1)
Accepting new patients
Brought to you by

Overview of Dr. Richard Rammo, MD

Dr. Richard Rammo, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Cleveland, OH. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic.

Dr. Rammo works at Cleveland Clinic Main Campus in Cleveland, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Rammo's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Brain Tumor and Neuro-Oncology Center
    9500 Euclid Ave Ste R, Cleveland, OH 44195 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (216) 250-7765
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Neurostimulator Implantation
Brain Surgery
Deep Brain Stimulation
Neurostimulator Implantation
Brain Surgery
Deep Brain Stimulation

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Neurostimulator Implantation Chevron Icon
Brain Surgery Chevron Icon
Deep Brain Stimulation Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Lamina Procedures (incl. Laminectomy, Laminoplasty, Laminotomy) Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Neuroplasty Chevron Icon
Neurostimulation Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Spinal Compression Fracture Repair Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Stimulation Chevron Icon
Spinal Fusion Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Rammo?

    Dec 18, 2021
    I had a brain surgery back in November of 2017 at Henry Ford Detroit Hospital. It was a very large 6x6 cm right sphenoid wing meningioma that extended into my temporal lobe. I had a emergency brain surgery shortly after the diagnosis and Dr. Rammo was called in from another hospital to help with the surgeon who was assigned my case. These guys saved my life. They didn't take my insurance but I was still covered because of the condition I was in. I ended up getting a referral to the University of Michigan for follow up care. I'm almost positive that if I had my surgery at UofM I would have died. I decided to look up my old surgeons and found "Dr. Ramo, Rambo without the B".
    Brandon — Dec 18, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Richard Rammo, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Richard Rammo, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Rammo to family and friends

    Dr. Rammo's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Rammo

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Richard Rammo, MD.

    About Dr. Richard Rammo, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurosurgery
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    Gender
    • Male
    Gender
    NPI Number
    • 1699036590
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
    Medical Education

    Hospital Affiliations

    • Cleveland Clinic

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Richard Rammo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rammo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Rammo has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Rammo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Rammo works at Cleveland Clinic Main Campus in Cleveland, OH. View the full address on Dr. Rammo’s profile.

    Dr. Rammo has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rammo.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rammo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rammo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.