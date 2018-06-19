Dr. Ranard has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Richard Ranard, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Richard Ranard, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Fairfax, VA. They completed their fellowship with Medstar-Georgetown University Medical Center
Dr. Ranard works at
Locations
Richard C Ranard MD PC3020 Hamaker Ct, Fairfax, VA 22031 Directions (703) 560-3510Monday9:00am - 3:00pmTuesday9:00am - 3:00pmWednesday9:00am - 3:00pmThursday9:00am - 3:00pmFriday9:00am - 3:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Inova Fairfax Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Ranard is very knowledgeable, one of the top GI specialists in the area. He is careful and really took time to listen to me. When I had questions and concerns he always called me back (even after hours) and gave me his full attention. I really appreciate his thoroughness and care. I would highly recommend him to anyone with GI issues.
About Dr. Richard Ranard, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English
- 1174514400
Education & Certifications
- Medstar-Georgetown University Medical Center
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ranard accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ranard has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ranard works at
28 patients have reviewed Dr. Ranard. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ranard.
