See All Plastic Surgeons in Bellevue, WA
Dr. Richard Rand, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Richard Rand, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
3.5 (24)
Map Pin Small Bellevue, WA
Accepting new patients
42 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Richard Rand, MD

Dr. Richard Rand, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Bellevue, WA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from University of Michigan / Ann Arbor.

Dr. Rand works at Aesthetic Plastic Surgery in Bellevue, WA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Dr. Rand's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Aesthetic Plastic Surgery
    1135 116th Ave NE Ste 630, Bellevue, WA 98004 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (425) 688-8828

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Breast Hypoplasia
Breast Ptosis
Localized Fat Deposits
Breast Hypoplasia
Breast Ptosis
Localized Fat Deposits

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Breast Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Breast Ptosis Chevron Icon
Localized Fat Deposits Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Cigna

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 24 ratings
    Patient Ratings (24)
    5 Star
    (15)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (9)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Rand?

    Apr 20, 2022
    Dr. Rand is an amazing surgeon. He did a wonderful job with my implants. I loved them but had a rupture so I chose to explant instead of replace and he did not make me feel pressured to get a replacement. If I ever decide to get implants again I will for sure only trust his hands. The office ladies are very responsive. Some of the reviews say bad things about Rose but I think she's just doing her job and unfortunately asking for money never comes off as "nice". Anyway I love all the staff. They are wonderful and I highly recommend getting work done with Dr. Rand.
    Mashinka — Apr 20, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Richard Rand, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Richard Rand, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Rand to family and friends

    Dr. Rand's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Rand

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Richard Rand, MD.

    About Dr. Richard Rand, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 42 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1053448282
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • University of Michigan / Ann Arbor
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Plastic Surgery
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Richard Rand, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rand is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Rand has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Rand has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Rand works at Aesthetic Plastic Surgery in Bellevue, WA. View the full address on Dr. Rand’s profile.

    24 patients have reviewed Dr. Rand. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rand.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rand, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rand appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Richard Rand, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.