Dr. Richard Rand III, DPM
Overview of Dr. Richard Rand III, DPM
Dr. Richard Rand III, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Podiatry, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from BARRY UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF GRADUATE MEDICAL SCIENCE and is affiliated with Honorhealth Deer Valley Medical Center and HonorHealth John C. Lincoln Medical Center.
Dr. Rand III works at
Dr. Rand III's Office Locations
Mirage Podiatry Foot and Ankle Specialists9250 N 3rd St Ste 3020, Phoenix, AZ 85020 Directions (480) 939-3440Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Oasis Foot & Ankle Center6036 N 19th Ave Ste 204, Phoenix, AZ 85015 Directions (602) 993-2700
Hospital Affiliations
- Honorhealth Deer Valley Medical Center
- HonorHealth John C. Lincoln Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Arizona Health Care Cost Containment System (AHCCCS)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Health Net
- Health Net of Arizona, Inc.
- Humana
- Medicare
- MercyCare Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Mirage truly cares about it's patients and provides caring, wonderful service.
About Dr. Richard Rand III, DPM
- Podiatry
- 16 years of experience
- English
- 1164752283
Education & Certifications
- Maricopa Medical Center
- BARRY UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF GRADUATE MEDICAL SCIENCE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rand III has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rand III accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rand III has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
36 patients have reviewed Dr. Rand III. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rand III.
