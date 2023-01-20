Overview of Dr. Richard Rand III, DPM

Dr. Richard Rand III, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Podiatry, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from BARRY UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF GRADUATE MEDICAL SCIENCE and is affiliated with Honorhealth Deer Valley Medical Center and HonorHealth John C. Lincoln Medical Center.



Dr. Rand III works at Mirage Podiatry Foot and Ankle Specialists in Phoenix, AZ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.