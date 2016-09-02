Overview

Dr. Richard Rapp, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Little Rock, AR. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Vrije Univ Brussels and is affiliated with CHI St. Vincent Infirmary.



Dr. Rapp works at CHI St. Vincent Little Rock Diagnostic Clinic in Little Rock, AR. They frequently treat conditions like Hypothyroidism, Diabetic Polyneuropathy and Polyneuropathy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.