Dr. Richard Rapp, MD

Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
2.2 (26)
Accepting new patients
42 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Richard Rapp, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Little Rock, AR. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Vrije Univ Brussels and is affiliated with CHI St. Vincent Infirmary.

Dr. Rapp works at CHI St. Vincent Little Rock Diagnostic Clinic in Little Rock, AR. They frequently treat conditions like Hypothyroidism, Diabetic Polyneuropathy and Polyneuropathy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    CHI St. Vincent Little Rock Diagnostic Clinic
    10001 Lile Dr Fl 200, Little Rock, AR 72205
    Monday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Hypothyroidism
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Polyneuropathy
Hypothyroidism
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Polyneuropathy

Hypothyroidism
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Polyneuropathy
Calcium Metabolism Disorders
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Fibromyalgia
Hypercalcemia
Hyperparathyroidism
Mineral Metabolism Disorders
Obesity
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Osteoporosis
Overweight
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease
Thyroid Goiter
Vitamin D Deficiency
Diabetes Type 2
Goiter
  • View other providers who treat Goiter
Hyperlipidemia
Hypoparathyroidism
Lipid Disorders
Lipoprotein Disorders
Thyroid Cancer
Abdominal Pain
Abnormal Thyroid
ACTH (Cosyntropin) Stimulation Test
Acute Pharyngitis
Administrative Physical
Adrenal Gland Diseases
Adrenal Incidentaloma
Adrenal Insufficiency
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Anemia
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Anxiety
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Arthritis
Asthma
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Autoimmune Thyroid Diseases
Balanoposthitis
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Chest Pain
Cholesterol Screening
Chronic Neck Pain
Dexamethasone Suppression Test
Diabetes Screening
Diabetes Type 1
Diabetic Evaluation
Diabetic Ketoacidosis
Diarrhea
  • View other providers who treat Diarrhea
Dizziness
Dynamic Endocrine Function Test
Dyslipidemia
Dysphagia
Female Infertility
Gastritis
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Gastroparesis
Gout
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Graves' Disease
Growth Hormone Deficiency
Hair Loss
Hashimoto's Disease
Heart Disease
Heart Palpitations
Hyperkalemia
Hypertension
Hyperthyroidism
Hypoglycemia
Hypogonadism
Hypopituitarism
Hyposmolality and Hyponatremia
Immunization Administration
Limb Pain
Limb Swelling
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Lipedema
  • View other providers who treat Lipedema
Malaise and Fatigue
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Migraine
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Muscle Weakness
Oral Glucose Tolerance Test
Osteopenia
Pharyngitis
Proteinuria
Shortness of Breath
Sinus Bradycardia
Sinus Tachycardia
Sleep Apnea
Testicular Dysfunction
Thyroid Cyst
Thyroid Nodule
Thyroid Nodule Evaluation
Thyroid Scan
Thyroid Screening
Thyroiditis
Thyrotoxicosis Factitia
Ultrasound, Thyroid
Urinary Stones
VAP Lipid Testing
Vertigo
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Vitamin B Deficiency
Water Deprivation Test
Wheezing
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
Achilles Tendinitis
Acne
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Acromegaly and Gigantism
Acute Sinusitis
ADHD and-or ADD
Alkalosis
Allergic Rhinitis
Animal Allergies
Anosmia
  • View other providers who treat Anosmia
Arthritis of the Elbow
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status
Ataxia
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
Back Pain
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Bronchiectasis
Bronchitis
Celiac Disease
Cellulitis
Chronic Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome
Chronic Pain
Chronic Sinusitis
Congenital Adrenal Hyperplasia (CAH)
Congenital Hypothyroidism
Conn's Syndrome
Constipation
Continuous Glucose Monitoring
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Cough
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Cushing's Syndrome
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Dehydration
Dermatitis
Dermatitis Herpetiformis
Diabetes
  • View other providers who treat Diabetes
Diabetes Counseling
Diabetes Insipidus
Diverticulitis
Dry Eyes
  • View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Dry Skin
  • View other providers who treat Dry Skin
Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Esophagitis
Essential Tremor
Familial Hypercholesterolemia
Fever
  • View other providers who treat Fever
Fungal Nail Infection
Gynecomastia
Hammer Toe
Headache
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Hemorrhoids
Hernia
  • View other providers who treat Hernia
Herpes Zoster Without Complication
Hives
  • View other providers who treat Hives
Hyperaldosteronism
Hypotension
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal)
Insomnia
  • View other providers who treat Insomnia
Iron Metabolism Disorders
Irritable Bowel Syndrome
Joint Pain
Leg and Foot Ulcers
Low Back Pain
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders
Male Infertility
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Multiple Endocrine Neoplasia
Nausea
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia)
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Painful Urination (Dysuria)
Pap Smear
Parathyroid (Gland) Tumor: Other than Malignant
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Peptic Ulcer
Perimenopause
Peripheral Nerve Disorders
Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders
Pollen Allergy
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome
Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR)
Polymyositis
Polyuria
  • View other providers who treat Polyuria
Postherpetic Neuralgia
Potassium Deficiency
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Rash
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Raynaud's Disease
Reflux Esophagitis
Restless Leg Syndrome
Rickets
  • View other providers who treat Rickets
Ringworm
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Sarcoidosis
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Shingles
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Subacute Thyroiditis Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Tension Headache Chevron Icon
Throat Pain Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tinnitus
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tremor
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Venous Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Viral Hepatitis Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    2.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 26 ratings
    Patient Ratings (26)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (17)
    Sep 02, 2016
    Very nice man. I went to him when I was extremely sick. MDs were shoving me full of steroids that threw off my entire endocrine system. He was very thorough and explained things well. While the end result was heart failure missed by other doctors, at the end of my visits he told me he was sorry that he couldn't help me because my endocrine system was fine now that the steroids were gone but that he knew I was sick. He repeated it over saying he believed me...which no other doctor seemed to.
    Cabot, ar — Sep 02, 2016
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Richard Rapp, MD
    About Dr. Richard Rapp, MD

    Specialties
    • Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
    Years of Experience
    • 42 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Gender
    • Male
    NPI Number
    • 1871521005
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • U Ark Med Scis
    Residency
    • Albany Memorial Hospital
    Internship
    • Albany Memorial Hospital
    Medical Education
    • Vrije Univ Brussels
    Board Certifications
    • Internal Medicine
    Hospital Affiliations

    • CHI St. Vincent Infirmary

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Richard Rapp, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rapp is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Rapp has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Rapp has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Rapp works at CHI St. Vincent Little Rock Diagnostic Clinic in Little Rock, AR. View the full address on Dr. Rapp’s profile.

    Dr. Rapp has seen patients for Hypothyroidism, Diabetic Polyneuropathy and Polyneuropathy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rapp on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    26 patients have reviewed Dr. Rapp. The overall rating for this provider is 2.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rapp.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rapp, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rapp appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

