Dr. Richard Reaback, DPM

Podiatric Surgery
3.6 (5)
Map Pin Small Glastonbury, CT
Accepting new patients
42 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Richard Reaback, DPM

Dr. Richard Reaback, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Glastonbury, CT. They specialize in Podiatric Surgery, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from New York College of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with Saint Francis Hospital.

Dr. Reaback works at Richard I Reaback DPM in Glastonbury, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Plantar Fasciitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Reaback's Office Locations

    Richard I Reaback DPM
    Richard I Reaback DPM
300 Hebron Ave Ste 104, Glastonbury, CT 06033
(860) 633-9004

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  Saint Francis Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellPoint

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Richard Reaback, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatric Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 42 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1255310504
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • TEMPLE UNIVERSITY
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • New York College of Podiatric Medicine
    Medical Education

    Dr. Richard Reaback, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Reaback is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Reaback has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Reaback has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Reaback works at Richard I Reaback DPM in Glastonbury, CT. View the full address on Dr. Reaback’s profile.

    Dr. Reaback has seen patients for Plantar Fasciitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Reaback on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    5 patients have reviewed Dr. Reaback. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Reaback.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Reaback, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Reaback appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

