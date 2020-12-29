Dr. Richard Reaback, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Reaback is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Richard Reaback, DPM
Overview of Dr. Richard Reaback, DPM
Dr. Richard Reaback, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Glastonbury, CT. They specialize in Podiatric Surgery, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from New York College of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with Saint Francis Hospital.
Dr. Reaback's Office Locations
Richard I Reaback DPM300 Hebron Ave Ste 104, Glastonbury, CT 06033 Directions (860) 633-9004
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Francis Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I first saw Dr. Reaback 30 years ago for a bunion problem. Now, I am seeing him for Plantar Fasciitis and have gotten significant relief in a short amount of time.
About Dr. Richard Reaback, DPM
- Podiatric Surgery
- 42 years of experience
- English
- 1255310504
Education & Certifications
- TEMPLE UNIVERSITY
- New York College of Podiatric Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Reaback has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Reaback accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Reaback has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Reaback has seen patients for Plantar Fasciitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Reaback on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Reaback. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Reaback.
