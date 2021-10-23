Dr. Reed has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Richard Reed, MD
Overview of Dr. Richard Reed, MD
Dr. Richard Reed, MD is a Hematology & Oncology Specialist in Bend, OR. They specialize in Hematology & Oncology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from UNIFORMED SERVICES UNIVERSITY OF THE HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Blue Mountain Hospital, Harney District Hospital, St. Charles Bend, St. Charles Madras, St. Charles Prineville and St. Charles Redmond.
Dr. Reed's Office Locations
St. Charles Bend2500 NE Neff Rd, Bend, OR 97701 Directions (541) 706-5800
Hospital Affiliations
- Blue Mountain Hospital
- Harney District Hospital
- St. Charles Bend
- St. Charles Madras
- St. Charles Prineville
- St. Charles Redmond
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
My dear friend has been under the care of Dr Reed for several years. After every visit she and I speak. The things she reports to me of his care and concern are so wonderful that I have looked this up so I can comment on it. This doctor is amazing! Friendly, caring, very caring, educated, fun, thorough, careful, accurate, takes time with her, explains very clearly, interested in more than just the diagnostic portion of her visit and all in all an amazing person in this cold serious and rushed atmosphere of medical care. She is post surgery for breast cancer.
About Dr. Richard Reed, MD
- Hematology & Oncology
- 23 years of experience
- English
- 1174508857
Education & Certifications
- UNIFORMED SERVICES UNIVERSITY OF THE HEALTH SCIENCES
- Hematology and Medical Oncology
Dr. Reed accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Reed has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Reed has seen patients for Secondary Malignancies, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Reed on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Reed. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Reed.
