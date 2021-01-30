Dr. Richard Reff, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Reff is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Richard Reff, MD
Overview of Dr. Richard Reff, MD
Dr. Richard Reff, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Rockville, MD. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 51 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from George Washington U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Adventist Healthcare Shady Grove Medical Center, Holy Cross Hospital and Suburban Hospital.
Dr. Reff's Office Locations
The Orthopaedic Center9420 Key West Ave Ste 300, Rockville, MD 20850 Directions (301) 251-1433Monday8:00am - 5:30pmTuesday8:00am - 5:30pmWednesday8:00am - 5:30pmThursday8:00am - 5:30pmFriday8:00am - 5:30pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
The Orthopaedic Center12850 Middlebrook Rd Ste 307, Germantown, MD 20874 Directions (301) 251-1433
The Orthopaedic Center20500 Seneca Meadows Pkwy Ste 2100, Germantown, MD 20876 Directions (301) 251-1433
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventist Healthcare Shady Grove Medical Center
- Holy Cross Hospital
- Suburban Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Very nice place. Staff is very nice and friendly. Dr. Reff is very thorough
About Dr. Richard Reff, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 51 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Geo Wash U-Affil Hosps
- Mt Zion Hosp-Med Ctr
- George Washington U, School of Medicine
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Reff has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Reff accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Reff has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Reff. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Reff.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Reff, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Reff appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.