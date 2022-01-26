Dr. Regnante accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Richard Regnante, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Richard Regnante, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Cranston, RI. They specialize in Interventional Cardiology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Interventional Cardiology. They graduated from HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL and is affiliated with Kent Hospital, Landmark Medical Center, Our Lady Of Fatima Hospital and The Miriam Hospital.
Dr. Regnante works at
Locations
1
Prospect Chartercare Ancillary Services LLC395 Atwood Ave, Cranston, RI 02920 Directions (401) 464-9751
2
Providence Office164 Summit Ave, Providence, RI 02906 Directions (401) 793-2500
3
St. Joseph Health Center200 High Service Ave, North Providence, RI 02904 Directions (401) 456-3000
Hospital Affiliations
- Kent Hospital
- Landmark Medical Center
- Our Lady Of Fatima Hospital
- The Miriam Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Tufts Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
A really good doctor is aware of all the problems associated with my conditions and the medications and treatments needed to handle them successfully. Up front with me and tell me like it is.
About Dr. Richard Regnante, MD
- Interventional Cardiology
- 21 years of experience
- English
- 1023106614
Education & Certifications
- HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL
- Interventional Cardiology

