Overview

Dr. Richard Regnante, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Cranston, RI. They specialize in Interventional Cardiology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Interventional Cardiology. They graduated from HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL and is affiliated with Kent Hospital, Landmark Medical Center, Our Lady Of Fatima Hospital and The Miriam Hospital.



Dr. Regnante works at Cardiovascular Institute of New England in Cranston, RI with other offices in Providence, RI and North Providence, RI. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) and Unstable Angina along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.