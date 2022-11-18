See All Plastic Surgeons in Garden City, NY
Dr. Richard Reish

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.8 (104)
Accepting new patients
16 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Richard Reish

Dr. Richard Reish is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Garden City, NY. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from Harvard Medical School and is affiliated with Lenox Hill Hospital, Long Island Jewish Medical Center, NewYork-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital, North Shore University Hospital and NYU Langone Hospital—Long Island.

Dr. Reish works at Long Island Plastic Surgical Group in Garden City, NY with other offices in Brooklyn, NY and New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Gynecomastia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Reish's Office Locations

    Lipsg Deep Blue Medical Spa
    999 Franklin Ave Ste 300, Garden City, NY 11530 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (516) 742-3404
    Department of Surgery at NYU Long Island
    330 9th St, Brooklyn, NY 11215 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 484-9933
    New York Plastic Surgical Group
    1111 Park Ave Ste 1G, New York, NY 10128 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 879-8506

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Lenox Hill Hospital
  • Long Island Jewish Medical Center
  • NewYork-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital
  • North Shore University Hospital
  • NYU Langone Hospital—Long Island

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Gynecomastia
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy)
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Breast Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Breast Ptosis Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Cancer
Cleft Lip Chevron Icon
Congenital Anomalies of Breast Chevron Icon
Contusion of the Eyeball Chevron Icon
Dentofacial Anomalies Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Fracture
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) Chevron Icon
Gigantomastia Chevron Icon
Hand Conditions Chevron Icon
Hand Fracture Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Headache
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Large Breasts Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Localized Fat Deposits Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Migraine
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Oral and-or Facial Cleft Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Thyroid Disease Chevron Icon
Ulcer Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Ulcer
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Wrinkles
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Affinity Health Plan
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Dimension Health
    • EmblemHealth
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Fallon Community Health Plan
    • Fidelis Care
    • Group Health Incorporated (GHI)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • HIP Health Plan of New York
    • MagnaCare
    • Medicare
    • No-Fault Car Insurance
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Worker's Compensation

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 104 ratings
    Patient Ratings (104)
    5 Star
    (100)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Nov 18, 2022
    Dr. Reish is a gifted surgeon whose work is valued more like art. It is unequivocally beautiful. His body of work lives in the lives that he changes on a regular basis. His art walks amongst this world making it a more beautiful place. His skill is something that you could try teach someone but I believe it to be inherent. His expertise is equal parts hard work and artistry. The more complicated the case, the more he shines. The more issues the patient presents with, the more opportunities he has to showcase his talent. He is operating at a level that exceeds expert. He is limitless in his abilities and you really get the sense that he loves what he does. I am grateful for him and the results that he has given me.
    Kristy A. — Nov 18, 2022
    About Dr. Richard Reish

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 16 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1023282829
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Harvard Plastic Surgery Program
    Residency
    Internship
    • Brigham & Women's Hosp-Harvard Med Sch
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Harvard Medical School
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Tulane University
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Plastic Surgery
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Richard Reish is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Reish is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Reish has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Reish has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Reish has seen patients for Gynecomastia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Reish on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    104 patients have reviewed Dr. Reish. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Reish.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Reish, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Reish appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

