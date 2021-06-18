Dr. Richard Rettig, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rettig is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Richard Rettig, DPM
Overview of Dr. Richard Rettig, DPM
Dr. Richard Rettig, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Huntingdon Valley, PA. They specialize in Podiatry, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY / PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Einstein Medical Center Philadelphia and Temple University Hospital.
Dr. Rettig's Office Locations
Einstein Podiatry821 Huntingdon Pike Ste 206, Huntingdon Valley, PA 19006 Directions (215) 379-2535
R. K Retting Podiatry Associates1335 W Tabor Rd Ste 206, Philadelphia, PA 19141 Directions (215) 927-2837
Einstein Podiatry120 Huntingdon Pike Ste 202, Jenkintown, PA 19046 Directions (215) 379-2535
Hospital Affiliations
- Einstein Medical Center Philadelphia
- Temple University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Centene
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Dental Network of America
- First Health
- Gateway Health Plan
- HAP Insurance
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- HealthPartners
- Humana
- Independence Blue Cross
- Keystone Health Plan East
- Keystone Mercy Health Plan
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- United Healthcare Community Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
- UPMC
- UPMC Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
This was my first appt with Dr Rettig and it went very well. The staff who greeted me was very nice and there was no wait time to see the doctor. I found Dr Rettig very personable and he explained my condition thoroughly and answered my questions as well as provided me with suggestions and options. I would not hesitate to schedule another visit with him.
About Dr. Richard Rettig, DPM
- Podiatry
- 43 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1255334439
Education & Certifications
- Memorial Hospital Of Hawthorne, California
- TEMPLE UNIVERSITY / PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
- LaSalle University
Frequently Asked Questions
