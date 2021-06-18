Overview of Dr. Richard Rettig, DPM

Dr. Richard Rettig, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Huntingdon Valley, PA. They specialize in Podiatry, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY / PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Einstein Medical Center Philadelphia and Temple University Hospital.



Dr. Rettig works at Einstein Podiatry Associates in Huntingdon Valley, PA with other offices in Philadelphia, PA and Jenkintown, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.