Dr. Richard Reynolds, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
3.8 (10)
Accepting new patients
39 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Richard Reynolds, MD

Dr. Richard Reynolds, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Pensacola, FL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Saskatchewan College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension Sacred Heart Pensacola and Nemours Children's Hospital, Florida.

Dr. Reynolds works at Nemours Children's Specialty Care, Pensacola in Pensacola, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Reynolds' Office Locations

  1. 1
    Nemours Children's Health Pensacola Specialty Care
    8331 N DAVIS HWY, Pensacola, FL 32514 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (304) 388-1552
  2. 2
    Nemours Children's Clinic
    5153 N 9th Ave, Pensacola, FL 32504 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (805) 505-4700

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Ascension Sacred Heart Pensacola
  • Nemours Children's Hospital, Florida

Bone Scan
McMurray's Test
Joint Fluid Test
Bone Scan Chevron Icon
McMurray's Test Chevron Icon
Joint Fluid Test Chevron Icon
Spinal and Postural Screening Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendon Rupture Chevron Icon
ACL Surgery Chevron Icon
Adolescent Idiopathic Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Repair Chevron Icon
Ankle Injury Chevron Icon
Ankle Instability Chevron Icon
Ankle Laxity Chevron Icon
Ankle Ligament Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Misalignment Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Surgery Chevron Icon
Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) or Posterior Cruciate Ligament (PCL) Tear Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Spine Chevron Icon
Arthroscopic Spine Surgery Chevron Icon
Avulsion Fracture Chevron Icon
Bennett's Fracture Chevron Icon
Broken Arm Chevron Icon
Carpal Fractures Chevron Icon
Cavernous Malformation of Spine Chevron Icon
Clavicle Fracture Chevron Icon
Colles' Fracture Chevron Icon
Complex Fractures Chevron Icon
Complex Spinal Deformity Correction Chevron Icon
Complex Spine Surgery Chevron Icon
Compound Fracture Chevron Icon
Compression Fracture Chevron Icon
Degenerative Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Degenerative Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Elbow Fracture Chevron Icon
Elbow Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Elbow Sprain Chevron Icon
Elbow Surgery Chevron Icon
Endoscopic Spinal Surgery Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Extra-Articular Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot Injuries Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
Fracture and-or Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Fracture Open Reduction and Internal Fixation (ORIF) Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Hand and Wrist Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Hand Fracture Chevron Icon
Hip Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Hip Replacement Chevron Icon
Hip Replacement Revision Chevron Icon
Hip Sprain Chevron Icon
Hip Surgery Chevron Icon
Image-Guided Spine Surgery Chevron Icon
Internal Derangement of Knee Chevron Icon
Intra-Articular Fracture Chevron Icon
Knee Arthroscopy Chevron Icon
Knee Dislocation Chevron Icon
Knee Replacement Chevron Icon
Knee Sprain Chevron Icon
Knee Surgery Chevron Icon
Kyphosis Chevron Icon
Kyphosis Surgery Chevron Icon
Lateral Collateral Ligament (LCL) Sprain Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip) Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle) Chevron Icon
Lordosis Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Midfoot Fracture and-or Dislocation Surgery Chevron Icon
Muscular Dystrophy (MD) Chevron Icon
Orthopedic Spine Surgery Chevron Icon
Ossification of the Posterior Longitudinal Ligament of the Spine Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Pathologic Fracture Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Pediatric Fractures Chevron Icon
Pediatric Hip Disorders Chevron Icon
Pediatric Spina Bifida Chevron Icon
Pediatric Spinal Tumor Chevron Icon
Pelvic Fracture Chevron Icon
Pseudoarthrosis Chevron Icon
Resection or Ablation of Bone Tumor, Partial or Complete Resection of Bone, Debridement of Bone Chevron Icon
Rib Fracture Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Scoliosis as Part of Neurofibromatosis Chevron Icon
Scoliosis With Unilateral Unsegmented Bar Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Simple Fractures Chevron Icon
Spina Bifida Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Tumor Chevron Icon
Spinal Discectomy Chevron Icon
Spinal Dysostosis, Anhalt Type Chevron Icon
Spinal Fusion Chevron Icon
Spinal Instability Chevron Icon
Spinal Internal Fixation Chevron Icon
Spinal Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Spinal Reconstructive Surgery for Deformities Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spinal Tuberculosis Chevron Icon
Spinal Tumor Surgery Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Spine Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture Chevron Icon
Systemic Chondromalacia Chevron Icon
Upper Extremity Fracture Chevron Icon
Vertebral Fracture Chevron Icon
Wrist Fracture Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    About Dr. Richard Reynolds, MD

    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 39 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Armenian
    NPI Number
    • 1598701930
    Education & Certifications

    • Hospital For Sick Chldn|Wellesley Hospital
    Residency
    • University British Columbia Faculty Med|University Hospital
    Residency
    • Royal Columbian Hosp|Royal Columbian Hospital
    Medical Education
    • University Of Saskatchewan College Of Medicine
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Richard Reynolds, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Reynolds is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Reynolds has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Reynolds has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Reynolds works at Nemours Children's Specialty Care, Pensacola in Pensacola, FL. View the full address on Dr. Reynolds’s profile.

    10 patients have reviewed Dr. Reynolds. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Reynolds.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Reynolds, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Reynolds appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

