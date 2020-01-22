Dr. Richard Reynolds, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Reynolds is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Richard Reynolds, MD
Overview of Dr. Richard Reynolds, MD
Dr. Richard Reynolds, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in El Paso, TX. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from University of Texas Medical School at Houston and is affiliated with The Hospitals of Providence - Memorial Campus.
The Hospitals of Providence Sierra Campus1625 Medical Center Dr, El Paso, TX 79902 Directions (915) 543-5600
Cosmetic Laser & Plastic Surgery Center1512 N Zaragoza Rd, El Paso, TX 79936 Directions (915) 855-7800
Cosmetic Surgery and Laser Center5664 N Mesa St, El Paso, TX 79912 Directions (915) 543-5600
Hospital Affiliations
- The Hospitals of Providence - Memorial Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Richard Dale Reynolds is amazing ..I had my procedure 2 weeks ago I'm still recovering but everything looks good so far..I had a great experience Dr Reynolds & his staff were great!
About Dr. Richard Reynolds, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 26 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- University of Texas at Houston
- Texas Technical University
- Thomason Tx Tech
- University of Texas Medical School at Houston
- Ut El Paso
Dr. Reynolds speaks Spanish.
58 patients have reviewed Dr. Reynolds. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Reynolds.
