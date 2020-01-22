See All Plastic Surgeons in El Paso, TX
Dr. Richard Reynolds, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.6 (58)
Map Pin Small El Paso, TX
Accepting new patients
26 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Richard Reynolds, MD

Dr. Richard Reynolds, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in El Paso, TX. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from University of Texas Medical School at Houston and is affiliated with The Hospitals of Providence - Memorial Campus.

Dr. Reynolds works at Cosmetic Surgery Laser Center in El Paso, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Reynolds' Office Locations

  1. 1
    The Hospitals of Providence Sierra Campus
    1625 Medical Center Dr, El Paso, TX 79902 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (915) 543-5600
  2. 2
    Cosmetic Laser & Plastic Surgery Center
    1512 N Zaragoza Rd, El Paso, TX 79936 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (915) 855-7800
  3. 3
    Cosmetic Surgery and Laser Center
    5664 N Mesa St, El Paso, TX 79912 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (915) 543-5600

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • The Hospitals of Providence - Memorial Campus

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Absent Breasts and Nipples
Aging Face
Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery)
Absent Breasts and Nipples Chevron Icon
Aging Face Chevron Icon
Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery) Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Deviated Septum Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Facial Paresthesia Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Large Breasts Chevron Icon
Lipodystrophy Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Laxity Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Guardian
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 58 ratings
    Patient Ratings (58)
    5 Star
    (52)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Jan 22, 2020
    Dr Richard Dale Reynolds is amazing ..I had my procedure 2 weeks ago I'm still recovering but everything looks good so far..I had a great experience Dr Reynolds & his staff were great!
    About Dr. Richard Reynolds, MD

    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    • 26 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • 1992772768
    Education & Certifications

    • University of Texas at Houston
    • Texas Technical University
    • Thomason Tx Tech
    • University of Texas Medical School at Houston
    • Ut El Paso
    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.