Dr. Richard Rhiew, MD

Internal Medicine
3.4 (30)
Accepting new patients
28 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Richard Rhiew, MD

Dr. Richard Rhiew, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Green Valley, AZ. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from Temple University School of Medicine.

Dr. Rhiew works at Canyon Medical in Green Valley, AZ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Rhiew's Office Locations

    Canyon Medical
    1055 N La Canada Dr Ste 135, Green Valley, AZ 85614 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (520) 625-3230
    Carondelet Medical Group - Green Valley
    400 W Camino Casa Verde, Green Valley, AZ 85614 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (520) 625-1760

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Animal Allergies
Allergic Rhinitis
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Animal Allergies
Allergic Rhinitis

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 30 ratings
    Patient Ratings (30)
    5 Star
    (15)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (10)
    Aug 07, 2022
    I have been a patient of Dr. Rhiew for five years, after some poor experiences with other doctors in the Green Valley area. I am home! Not only does he listen to my issues, but he always has an answer that makes sense. I have improved my health because of his expertise in diagnosing issues and giving solutions that work. He isn't one who send you home with "take a pill and let me know". I will not change doctors because he is in the Green Valley area and I feel comfortable with his decisions.
    — Aug 07, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Richard Rhiew, MD
    About Dr. Richard Rhiew, MD

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 28 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1346226479
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • University Health Center of Pittsburgh
    Medical Education
    • Temple University School of Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Richard Rhiew, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rhiew is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Rhiew has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Rhiew has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    30 patients have reviewed Dr. Rhiew. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rhiew.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rhiew, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rhiew appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

