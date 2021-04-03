Overview of Dr. Richard Rhodes, MD

Dr. Richard Rhodes, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Plano, TX. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Plano.



Dr. Rhodes works at DALLAS HIP & KNEE- Khalid Yousuf, M.D in Plano, TX with other offices in Frisco, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), Hip Sprain and Osteoarthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.