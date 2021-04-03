Dr. Richard Rhodes, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rhodes is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Richard Rhodes, MD
Overview of Dr. Richard Rhodes, MD
Dr. Richard Rhodes, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Plano, TX. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Plano.
Dr. Rhodes' Office Locations
Orthopedic Associates of Dallas4716 Alliance Blvd Ste 600, Plano, TX 75093 Directions (469) 800-7200
Orthopedic Associates of Dallas3800 Gaylord Pkwy Ste 810, Frisco, TX 75034 Directions (469) 800-7200Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Baylor Frisco5575 Warren Pkwy Bldg 1, Frisco, TX 75034 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Plano
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Rhodes is thorough and honest in his evaluations. He will not operate unless it is necessary. His patients recover quickly and well. His office at The Star treats Dallas Cowboys, too.
About Dr. Richard Rhodes, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 22 years of experience
- English
- 1750343901
Education & Certifications
- Fort Wayne Orthopedic Residency
- Fort Wayne Med Edn Prog
- University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas
- Texas A&M University / Main Campus
- Orthopaedic Sports Medicine and Sports Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rhodes has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rhodes accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rhodes has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rhodes has seen patients for Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), Hip Sprain and Osteoarthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rhodes on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
42 patients have reviewed Dr. Rhodes. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rhodes.
