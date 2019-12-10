Dr. Richardson Sr has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Richard Richardson Sr, MD
Overview of Dr. Richard Richardson Sr, MD
Dr. Richard Richardson Sr, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Orangeburg, SC. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NORTH TEXAS and is affiliated with Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center and Regional Medical Center.
Richard Richardson MD1175 Cook Rd Ste 110, Orangeburg, SC 29118 Directions (803) 534-0033
Regional Medical Center3000 Saint Matthews Rd, Orangeburg, SC 29118 Directions (803) 395-2200
Hospital Affiliations
- Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center
- Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
Only had one experience with him.. And that one experience was life-saving for not just me but my son as well!! If it wasn’t for this man and his quick expert medical knowledge and practice of that then my son and myself wouldn’t be alive today!! Love this man!!
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 34 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF NORTH TEXAS
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
