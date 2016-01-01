Overview of Dr. Richard Richardson, MD

Dr. Richard Richardson, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Huntsville, AL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from CORNELL UNIVERSITY / NEW YORK STATE STATUTORY COLLEGES and is affiliated with Huntsville Hospital.



Dr. Richardson works at Breast Care Center in Huntsville, AL. They frequently treat conditions like Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision, Ductal Carcinoma in Situ and Axillary Lymph Node Dissection along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.