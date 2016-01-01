Dr. Rison has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Richard Rison, MD
Overview of Dr. Richard Rison, MD
Dr. Richard Rison, MD is a Vascular Neurology Specialist in Whittier, CA. They specialize in Vascular Neurology, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Vascular Neurology. They graduated from ALBERT EINSTEIN COLLEGE OF MEDICINE OF YESHIVA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with PIH Health Whittier Hospital.
Dr. Rison works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Rison's Office Locations
-
1
Brian A Beck MD A Medical Corp. Etal Ptr. Leonard A Gale MD Medical Corp.12291 Washington Blvd Ste 303, Whittier, CA 90606 Directions (323) 725-7297
-
2
Pih Health Whittier Hospital12401 Washington Blvd, Whittier, CA 90602 Directions (562) 698-0811Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- PIH Health Whittier Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Rison?
About Dr. Richard Rison, MD
- Vascular Neurology
- 28 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1497730709
Education & Certifications
- ALBERT EINSTEIN COLLEGE OF MEDICINE OF YESHIVA UNIVERSITY
- Vascular Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rison accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rison has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rison works at
Dr. Rison has seen patients for EEG (Electroencephalogram), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rison on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Rison speaks Spanish.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Rison. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rison.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rison, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rison appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.