Dr. Richard Rissmiller Jr, MD

Pulmonary Disease
25 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Richard Rissmiller Jr, MD

Dr. Richard Rissmiller Jr, MD is a Pulmonologist in Charleston, SC. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from Wake Forest U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with MUSC Health University Medical Center.

Dr. Rissmiller Jr works at MUSC Health Rutledge Tower in Charleston, SC with other offices in Mount Pleasant, SC. They frequently treat conditions like COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), Asthma and Sarcoidosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Rissmiller Jr's Office Locations

    MUSC Health Rutledge Tower
    MUSC Health Rutledge Tower
135 Rutledge Ave Fl 11, Charleston, SC 29425
    MUSC Health East Cooper Medical Pavilion
    MUSC Health East Cooper Medical Pavilion
1600 Midtown Ave, Mount Pleasant, SC 29464

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Asthma
Sarcoidosis
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Asthma
Sarcoidosis

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana

    About Dr. Richard Rissmiller Jr, MD

    • Pulmonary Disease
    • 25 years of experience
    • English
    • Male
    • 1427073949
    Education & Certifications

    • Wake Forest Univ Bapt Med Ctr
    • Wake Forest Univ Bapt Med Ctr
    • Wake Forest Univ Bapt Med Ctr
    • Wake Forest U, School of Medicine
    Hospital Affiliations

    • MUSC Health University Medical Center

