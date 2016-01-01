Dr. Richard Rissmiller Jr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rissmiller Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Richard Rissmiller Jr, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Richard Rissmiller Jr, MD
Dr. Richard Rissmiller Jr, MD is a Pulmonologist in Charleston, SC. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from Wake Forest U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with MUSC Health University Medical Center.
Dr. Rissmiller Jr works at
Dr. Rissmiller Jr's Office Locations
-
1
MUSC Health Rutledge Tower135 Rutledge Ave Fl 11, Charleston, SC 29425 Directions
-
2
MUSC Health East Cooper Medical Pavilion1600 Midtown Ave, Mount Pleasant, SC 29464 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Rissmiller Jr?
About Dr. Richard Rissmiller Jr, MD
- Pulmonary Disease
- 25 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1427073949
Education & Certifications
- Wake Forest Univ Bapt Med Ctr
- Wake Forest Univ Bapt Med Ctr
- Wake Forest Univ Bapt Med Ctr
- Wake Forest U, School of Medicine
Hospital Affiliations
- MUSC Health University Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rissmiller Jr accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Rissmiller Jr using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Rissmiller Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rissmiller Jr works at
Dr. Rissmiller Jr has seen patients for COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), Asthma and Sarcoidosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rissmiller Jr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Rissmiller Jr has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rissmiller Jr.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rissmiller Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rissmiller Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.