Dr. Richard Rizzuti, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Greenville, NC. They completed their residency with Duke University Med Center
Greenville Office400 Spring Forest Rd, Greenville, NC 27834 Directions (252) 758-6627Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
- Vidant Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MedCost
Dr. Rizzuti performed my breast reconstruction after mastectomies and I am very pleased with my result. He is a very competent, caring, and compassionate physician, and I highly recommend!
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- English
- Duke University Med Center
- Plastic Surgery
