Dr. Richard Rizzuti, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
5.0 (5)
Map Pin Small Greenville, NC
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Richard Rizzuti, MD

Dr. Richard Rizzuti, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Greenville, NC. They completed their residency with Duke University Med Center

Dr. Rizzuti works at Greenville Plastic Surgery in Greenville, NC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Dr. Rizzuti's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Greenville Office
    400 Spring Forest Rd, Greenville, NC 27834 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (252) 758-6627
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Vidant Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

Search for conditions or procedures.
Breast Hypoplasia
Breast Ptosis
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant
Breast Hypoplasia
Breast Ptosis
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant

Treatment frequency



Breast Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Breast Ptosis Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Congenital Anomalies of Breast Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wrinkles
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • MedCost

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Mar 28, 2019
    Dr. Rizzuti performed my breast reconstruction after mastectomies and I am very pleased with my result. He is a very competent, caring, and compassionate physician, and I highly recommend!
    — Mar 28, 2019
    Photo: Dr. Richard Rizzuti, MD
    About Dr. Richard Rizzuti, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1952304883
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Duke University Med Center
    Residency
    Board Certifications
    • Plastic Surgery
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Richard Rizzuti, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rizzuti is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Rizzuti has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Rizzuti has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Rizzuti works at Greenville Plastic Surgery in Greenville, NC. View the full address on Dr. Rizzuti’s profile.

    5 patients have reviewed Dr. Rizzuti. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rizzuti.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rizzuti, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rizzuti appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

