Overview

Dr. Richard Robbins, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Columbus, GA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 51 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from YALE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with St. Francis - Emory Healthcare.



They frequently treat conditions like Abdominal Pain, Diarrhea and Indigestion along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.