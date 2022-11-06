Overview of Dr. Richard Roberts, MD

Dr. Richard Roberts, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Glendale, NY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from Universidad Autonoma De Guadalajara, Facultad De Medicina and is affiliated with St. Francis Hospital & Heart Center.



Dr. Roberts works at NYU Langone OB/GYN Associates - Glendale and Great Neck in Glendale, NY with other offices in Great Neck, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.