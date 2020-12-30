Overview of Dr. Richard Roberts, MD

Dr. Richard Roberts, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Irving, TX. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from University Of Texas Medical Branch At Galveston and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Irving and WHS East Campus.



Dr. Roberts works at Arlington Orthopedic Associates PA in Irving, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Osteoarthritis and Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.