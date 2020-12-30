Dr. Richard Roberts, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Roberts is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Richard Roberts, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Richard Roberts, MD
Dr. Richard Roberts, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Irving, TX. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from University Of Texas Medical Branch At Galveston and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Irving and WHS East Campus.
Dr. Roberts works at
Dr. Roberts' Office Locations
-
1
Arlington Orthopedic Associates PA2005 W Park Dr Ste 100, Irving, TX 75061 Directions (817) 375-5200
-
2
Arlington Orthopedic Associates, P.A.2001 N MacArthur Blvd Ste 255, Irving, TX 75061 Directions (972) 215-7700
-
3
Las Colinas (North Office)7445 Las Colinas Blvd, Irving, TX 75063 Directions (972) 215-7700
Hospital Affiliations
- Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Irving
- WHS East Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Special Needs Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Roberts?
I had to have both hips replaced due to perthes. I'm 4mo out from (R), and 30days out from (L). I'm 33y/o. I'm walking without a cane and begin my outpatient rehab in a week. Been seeing Dr Roberts since I was 23. With his consultation we put off the replacements as long as I could physically & mentally stand it. Dr Roberts always had my best interest in mind, and was very thorough with me throughout my 10yrs seeing him. Very thankful for Dr Roberts!
About Dr. Richard Roberts, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 33 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1902846819
Education & Certifications
- UCSD Medical Center - Hillcrest
- University of Missouri Hospital and Clinics
- Methodist Dallas Medical Center
- University Of Texas Medical Branch At Galveston
- Texas A&M University
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Roberts has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Roberts accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Roberts has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Roberts works at
Dr. Roberts has seen patients for Joint Pain, Osteoarthritis and Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Roberts on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Roberts speaks Spanish.
40 patients have reviewed Dr. Roberts. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Roberts.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Roberts, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Roberts appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.