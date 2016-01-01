Dr. Robinson has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Richard Robinson, MD
Overview of Dr. Richard Robinson, MD
Dr. Richard Robinson, MD is a Pulmonologist in Lafayette, IN. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 51 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from CREIGHTON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Indiana University Health Arnett Hospital, Indiana University Health Frankfort and Indiana University Health White Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Robinson works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Robinson's Office Locations
-
1
Arnett Clinic LLC2600 Greenbush St, Lafayette, IN 47904 Directions (765) 448-8000
-
2
Indiana University Health Arnett Hospital5165 McCarty Ln, Lafayette, IN 47905 Directions (765) 448-8000
Hospital Affiliations
- Indiana University Health Arnett Hospital
- Indiana University Health Frankfort
- Indiana University Health White Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Robinson?
About Dr. Richard Robinson, MD
- Pulmonary Disease
- 51 years of experience
- English
- 1194861534
Education & Certifications
- CREIGHTON UNIVERSITY
- Internal Medicine and Pulmonary Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Robinson accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Robinson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Robinson works at
Dr. Robinson has seen patients for Low Blood Oxygen Level, Sleep Apnea and COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Robinson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Robinson. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Robinson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Robinson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Robinson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.