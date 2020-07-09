See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Lufkin, TX
Dr. Richard Roby, MD

Internal Medicine
4.4 (13)
Accepting new patients
30 years of experience
Overview of Dr. Richard Roby, MD

Dr. Richard Roby, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Lufkin, TX. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Texas A&amp;amp;M University / Main Campus|Texas A&amp;M University / Main Campus and is affiliated with St. Luke's Health-Memorial San Augustine, CHI St. Luke's Health - Baylor St. Luke's Medical Center and St. Luke's Health-Memorial Lufkin .

Dr. Roby works at Baylor St. Luke's Medical Group in Lufkin, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Roby's Office Locations

    Baylor St. Luke's Medical Group Angelina Internal Medicine
    Baylor St. Luke's Medical Group Angelina Internal Medicine
1111 W Frank Ave Ste 100, Lufkin, TX 75904
    Wednesday
    9:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:30am - 12:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Acute Bronchitis
Osteopenia
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
Acute Bronchitis
Osteopenia
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
  View other providers who treat Anemia
  View other providers who treat Anxiety
  View other providers who treat Asthma
  View other providers who treat Ataxia
  View other providers who treat Bedsores
  View other providers who treat Boil
  View other providers who treat Bursitis
  View other providers who treat Cough
  View other providers who treat Diabetes
  View other providers who treat Diarrhea
  View other providers who treat Ear Ache
  View other providers who treat Fever
  View other providers who treat Gout
  View other providers who treat Headache
  View other providers who treat Hernia
  View other providers who treat Insomnia
  View other providers who treat Migraine
  View other providers who treat Nausea
  View other providers who treat Obesity
  View other providers who treat Polyuria
  View other providers who treat Rash
  View other providers who treat Ringworm
  View other providers who treat Tinnitus
  View other providers who treat Vertigo
  View other providers who treat Wheezing
    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 13 ratings
    Patient Ratings (13)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Jul 09, 2020
    I have been seeing Dr Roby for about 10 years. He is very professional and always has my best interest at heart. He takes the time necessary to review results of lab and tests! I would highly recommend him!
    Edward in Lufkin — Jul 09, 2020
    About Dr. Richard Roby, MD

    • Internal Medicine
    • 30 years of experience
    • English
    • Male
    • 1518073121
    Education & Certifications

    Texas A&M University / Main Campus
    Hospital Affiliations

    • St. Luke's Health-Memorial San Augustine
    • CHI St. Luke's Health - Baylor St. Luke's Medical Center
    • St. Luke's Health-Memorial Lufkin 

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Richard Roby, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Roby is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Roby has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Roby has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Roby works at Baylor St. Luke's Medical Group in Lufkin, TX. View the full address on Dr. Roby’s profile.

    13 patients have reviewed Dr. Roby. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Roby.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Roby, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Roby appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

