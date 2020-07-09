Overview of Dr. Richard Roby, MD

Dr. Richard Roby, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Lufkin, TX. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Texas A&amp;M University / Main Campus|Texas A&M University / Main Campus and is affiliated with St. Luke's Health-Memorial San Augustine, CHI St. Luke's Health - Baylor St. Luke's Medical Center and St. Luke's Health-Memorial Lufkin .



Dr. Roby works at Baylor St. Luke's Medical Group in Lufkin, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.