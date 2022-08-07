Overview of Dr. Richard Rodriguez, DO

Dr. Richard Rodriguez, DO is a General Surgery Specialist in Clearwater, FL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Morton Plant Hospital.



Dr. Rodriguez works at National Health Laboratories Inc in Clearwater, FL with other offices in Seminole, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Ventral Hernia, Pelvic Abscess and Gallstones along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.