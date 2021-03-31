Overview of Dr. Richard Rogachefsky, MD

Dr. Richard Rogachefsky, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in San Pedro, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH FLORIDA and is affiliated with Providence Little Company of Mary Medical Center San Pedro.



Dr. Rogachefsky works at Peter D. Sliskovich MD Inc. in San Pedro, CA with other offices in Torrance, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.