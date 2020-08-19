Overview

Dr. Richard Rood, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Saint Louis, MO. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Wright State U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with University Of Cincinnati Medical Center.



Dr. Rood works at Washington University Physicians in Saint Louis, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Diarrhea, Inflammatory Bowel Disease and Ulcerative Colitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.