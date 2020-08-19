Dr. Richard Rood, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rood is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Richard Rood, MD
Dr. Richard Rood, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Saint Louis, MO. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Wright State U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with University Of Cincinnati Medical Center.
Barnes-jewish Hospital1 Barnes Jewish Hospital Plz, Saint Louis, MO 63110 Directions (314) 273-0302
Asthma & Allergy Center Washington University10 Barnes West Dr Bldg 2, Saint Louis, MO 63141 Directions (314) 747-2066
Washington University Physicians4921 Parkview Pl Ste B, Saint Louis, MO 63110 Directions (314) 747-2066
Washington University660 S Euclid Ave, Saint Louis, MO 63110 Directions (314) 362-1700
- University Of Cincinnati Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
Dr. Richard rood is an amazing doctor He is thorough. Kelly and staff and amazing!!
- Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center
- The Ohio State University Hospitals
- The Ohio State University Hospitals
- Wright State U, School of Medicine
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Dr. Rood has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rood accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rood has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rood has seen patients for Diarrhea, Inflammatory Bowel Disease and Ulcerative Colitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rood on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Rood. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rood.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rood, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rood appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.