Dr. Richard Roseff, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Roseff is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
- FindCare
- Rheumatologists
- CT
- Danbury
- Dr. Richard Roseff, MD
Dr. Richard Roseff, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Richard Roseff, MD
Dr. Richard Roseff, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Danbury, CT. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Boston University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Danbury Hospital.
Dr. Roseff works at
Dr. Roseff's Office Locations
-
1
Mitchell Prywes M.d. Dba the Center for Pain Rehabilitation105 Newtown Rd Ste B, Danbury, CT 06810 Directions (203) 743-9596
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Danbury Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
NEW FEATURE
What is treatment frequency?
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories: Very HighFrequency HighFrequency NormalFrequency May Perform
Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
NEW FEATURE
What is treatment frequency?
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:
Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
- View other providers who treat Chronic Neck Pain
- View other providers who treat Ankylosing Spondylitis
- View other providers who treat Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status
- View other providers who treat Back Pain
- View other providers who treat Bone Density Scan
- View other providers who treat Bursitis
- View other providers who treat Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Dual-Energy X-Ray Absorptiometry (DEXA) Scan
- View other providers who treat Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis)
- View other providers who treat Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee)
- View other providers who treat Fibromyalgia
- View other providers who treat Hypertension
- View other providers who treat Intervertebral Disc Disease
- View other providers who treat Joint Drainage
- View other providers who treat Joint Fluid Test
- View other providers who treat Joint Pain
- View other providers who treat Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
- View other providers who treat Low Back Pain
- View other providers who treat Lupus
- View other providers who treat Muscle Spasm
- View other providers who treat Muscle Weakness
- View other providers who treat Musculoskeletal Function Test
- View other providers who treat Myofascial Trigger Point Injection
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis of Hands
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis of Hip
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis of Knee
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
- View other providers who treat Osteopenia
- View other providers who treat Osteoporosis
- View other providers who treat Osteoporosis Screening
- View other providers who treat Pneumonia
- View other providers who treat Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR)
- View other providers who treat Polyneuropathy
- View other providers who treat Psoriatic Arthritis
- View other providers who treat Quantitative Sensory Test (QST)
- View other providers who treat Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
- View other providers who treat Rheumatoid Arthritis
- View other providers who treat Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis
- View other providers who treat Spondylitis
- View other providers who treat Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
- View other providers who treat Steroid Injection
- View other providers who treat Temporal Arteritis
- View other providers who treat Trigger Point Injection
- View other providers who treat Ultrasound, Musculoskeletal
- View other providers who treat Vitamin D Deficiency
- View other providers who treat Abdominal Pain
- View other providers who treat Acidosis
- View other providers who treat Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
- View other providers who treat Acute Gout
- View other providers who treat Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
- View other providers who treat Adhesive Capsulitis
- View other providers who treat All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
- View other providers who treat Amyloidosis
- View other providers who treat Anemia
- View other providers who treat Antiphospholipid Syndrome (APS)
- View other providers who treat Arthritis of the Spine
- View other providers who treat Arthrocentesis
- View other providers who treat Atherosclerosis
- View other providers who treat Autoimmune Diseases
- View other providers who treat Behçet's Disease
- View other providers who treat Bone Disorders
- View other providers who treat Botox® Injection
- View other providers who treat Cellulitis
- View other providers who treat Chondrocalcinosis
- View other providers who treat Crystal Arthropathy
- View other providers who treat Crystalline Arthritis
- View other providers who treat Cutaneous Lupus Erythematosus
- View other providers who treat De Quervain's Disease
- View other providers who treat Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
- View other providers who treat Degenerative Disc Disease
- View other providers who treat Dehydration
- View other providers who treat Dermatomyositis
- View other providers who treat Diabetes Type 2
- View other providers who treat Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
- View other providers who treat Difficulty With Walking
- View other providers who treat Discoid Lupus
- View other providers who treat Dyslipidemia
- View other providers who treat Elbow Injuries
- View other providers who treat Enthesopathy
- View other providers who treat Foot Conditions
- View other providers who treat Gait Abnormality
- View other providers who treat Gas-Bloat Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Gout
- View other providers who treat Hand Conditions
- View other providers who treat Headache
- View other providers who treat Heart Disease
- View other providers who treat Hip Arthritis
- View other providers who treat Hyperkalemia
- View other providers who treat Hyperlipidemia
- View other providers who treat Hypothyroidism
- View other providers who treat Infectious Arthritis
- View other providers who treat Joint Disorders
- View other providers who treat Joint Injection
- View other providers who treat Knee Arthritis
- View other providers who treat Knee Disorders
- View other providers who treat Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow)
- View other providers who treat Limb Pain
- View other providers who treat Limb Swelling
- View other providers who treat Lipid Disorders
- View other providers who treat Lumbar Spinal Stenosis
- View other providers who treat Lyme Disease
- View other providers who treat Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
- View other providers who treat Monoarthropathy
- View other providers who treat Neck Pain
- View other providers who treat Neuropathic Arthropathy
- View other providers who treat Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis of Spine
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthropathy
- View other providers who treat Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
- View other providers who treat Plantar Fasciitis
- View other providers who treat Polyarthropathy
- View other providers who treat Polymyositis
- View other providers who treat Post-Infectious Reactive Arthropathy
- View other providers who treat Post-Traumatic Arthritis
- View other providers who treat Pyogenic Arthritis
- View other providers who treat Rash
- View other providers who treat Raynaud's Disease
- View other providers who treat Restless Leg Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Rheumatic Diseases
- View other providers who treat Rheumatoid Arthritis-Related Fibromyalgia
- View other providers who treat Sarcoidosis
- View other providers who treat Seronegative Arthritis
- View other providers who treat Seronegative Spondyloarthropathy
- View other providers who treat Shoulder Disorders
- View other providers who treat Sjögren's Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Spine Disorders
- View other providers who treat Spondylarthritis
- View other providers who treat Spondylarthropathy
- View other providers who treat Spondylosis
- View other providers who treat Supartz® Injection
- View other providers who treat Symptomatic Menopause
- View other providers who treat Synvisc® Injection
- View other providers who treat Systemic Sclerosis
- View other providers who treat Thyroid Goiter
- View other providers who treat Transient Arthropathy
- View other providers who treat Traumatic Arthropathy
- View other providers who treat Trigger Finger
- View other providers who treat Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
- View other providers who treat Vasculitis
- View other providers who treat Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate
- View other providers who treat Wear and Tear Arthritis
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
How was your appointment with Dr. Roseff?
Professional, much empathy and confidence---you really trustb this man
About Dr. Richard Roseff, MD
- Rheumatology
- 43 years of experience
- English
- 1720007560
Education & Certifications
- Massachusetts General Hospital
- Boston VA Med Ctr
- Boston Va Med Center|Boston VA Med Ctr
- Boston University School Of Medicine
- Internal Medicine and Rheumatology
A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Roseff has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Roseff accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Roseff has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Roseff works at
Dr. Roseff has seen patients for Chronic Neck Pain, Ankylosing Spondylitis and Arthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Roseff on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
32 patients have reviewed Dr. Roseff. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Roseff.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Roseff, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Roseff appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.