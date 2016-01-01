Dr. Richard Rosen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rosen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Richard Rosen, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Richard Rosen, MD
Dr. Richard Rosen, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Reno, NV. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from OHIO VALLEY MEDICAL CENTER / SCHOOL OF XRAY TECHNOLOGY and is affiliated with Renown Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Rosen works at
Dr. Rosen's Office Locations
-
1
Ann Owen M.d. Ltd.781 Mill St, Reno, NV 89502 Directions (775) 329-1019
Hospital Affiliations
- Renown Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Rosen?
About Dr. Richard Rosen, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 35 years of experience
- English
- 1003813700
Education & Certifications
- OHIO VALLEY MEDICAL CENTER / SCHOOL OF XRAY TECHNOLOGY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rosen has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rosen accepts Aetna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rosen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rosen works at
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Rosen. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rosen.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rosen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rosen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.