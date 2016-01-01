Overview of Dr. Richard Rosen, MD

Dr. Richard Rosen, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Beth Israel.



Dr. Rosen works at Mahyar Eidgah MD in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetic Retinopathy, Degenerative Disorders of Globe and Progressive High Myopia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.