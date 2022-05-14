Overview

Dr. Richard Rosenbaum, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Portland, OR. They specialize in Neurology, has 52 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Harvard Medical School and is affiliated with Legacy Emanuel Medical Center, Legacy Good Samaritan Medical Center, Legacy Meridian Park Medical Center, Legacy Salmon Creek Medical Center and OHSU Hospital - Marquam Hill Campus.



Dr. Rosenbaum works at Legacy Medical Group-Neurology at Good Samaritan in Portland, OR. They frequently treat conditions like Tremor, All Headaches (incl. Migraine) and Migraine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.