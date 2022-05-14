See All Neurologists in Portland, OR
Dr. Richard Rosenbaum, MD

Neurology
3.7 (21)
Accepting new patients
52 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Richard Rosenbaum, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Portland, OR. They specialize in Neurology, has 52 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Harvard Medical School and is affiliated with Legacy Emanuel Medical Center, Legacy Good Samaritan Medical Center, Legacy Meridian Park Medical Center, Legacy Salmon Creek Medical Center and OHSU Hospital - Marquam Hill Campus.

Dr. Rosenbaum works at Legacy Medical Group-Neurology at Good Samaritan in Portland, OR. They frequently treat conditions like Tremor, All Headaches (incl. Migraine) and Migraine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Legacy Medical Group-Neurology at Good Samaritan
    1040 NW 22nd Ave Ste 420, Portland, OR 97210 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (503) 413-6166

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Legacy Emanuel Medical Center
  • Legacy Good Samaritan Medical Center
  • Legacy Meridian Park Medical Center
  • Legacy Salmon Creek Medical Center
  • OHSU Hospital - Marquam Hill Campus

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Tremor
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Migraine
Tremor
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Migraine

Tremor
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Migraine
Ataxia
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Essential Tremor
Headache
Parkinson's Disease
Dizziness
Dystonia
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy
Limb Pain
Trigeminal Neuralgia
Alzheimer's Disease
Anemia
Aneurysm
Anxiety
Asthma
Back Pain
Brain Aneurysm
Bruise of Face, Scalp, or Neck
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis
Cerebrovascular Disease
Chronic Neck Pain
Chronic Pain
Concussion
Dementia
Diabetes Type 2
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Difficulty With Walking
Diplopia
Dysphagia
Epilepsy
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders
Gait Abnormality
Hernia
Herniated Disc
Herpes Simplex Infection
ImPACT Testing
Insomnia
Intervertebral Disc Disease
Joint Pain
Low Back Pain
Malaise and Fatigue
Memory Evaluation
Multiple Sclerosis (MS)
Myasthenia Gravis
Myelopathy
Myoclonus
Nerve Conduction Studies
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve)
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Parkinsonism
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Peripheral Nerve Disorders
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing
Polyneuropathy
Progressive Supranuclear Palsy (PSP)
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Restless Leg Syndrome
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Seizure Disorders
Shingles
Sleep Apnea
Spinal Stenosis
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Stroke
Sudoscan
Syncope
Tension Headache
Tinnitus
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA)
Traumatic Brain Injury
Urinary Incontinence
Vertigo
Visual Field Defects
Abdominal Pain
Acute Pharyngitis
Adhesive Capsulitis
Allergic Rhinitis
Anal or Rectal Pain
Anosmia
Anterior Horn Disease
Arthritis
Arthritis of the Neck
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status
Atherosclerosis
Autoimmune Diseases
Autonomic Disorders
Bell's Palsy
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome
Brachial Plexus Palsy
Brain Abscess
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma)
Brain Disorders
Bronchitis
Bursitis
Calcium Metabolism Disorders
Cancer
Cellulitis
Cerebral Hemorrhage
Cerebral Palsy
Chest Pain
Chiari's Deformity
Chordoma
Chorea (Excluding Huntington's Chorea)
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome
Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuritis
Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy
Chronic Sinusitis
Cluster Headache
Cognitive Function Testing
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS)
Confusion
Constipation
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Corticobasal Degeneration
Cough
Cranial Trauma
Diabetes Counseling
Diabetes Mellitus, Secondary
Diabetes Type 1
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Diverticulitis, Intestinal
Diverticulosis, Intestinal
Down Syndrome
Dyslipidemia
Ear Ache
Emphysema
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Fever
Fibromyalgia
Gastroparesis
Heart Disease
Herpes Zoster Without Complication
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus)
Huntington's Disease
Hydrocephalus
Hypercalcemia
Hyperkalemia
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Hypokalemia
Hypotension
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal)
Hypothyroidism
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension
Itchy Skin
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow)
Leukodystrophy
Limb Cramp
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Lipid Disorders
Loss of Taste
Lyme Disease
Meningiomas
Meningitis
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
Mineral Metabolism Disorders
Muscle Spasm
Muscle Weakness
Muscular Dystrophy (MD)
Narcolepsy and Cataplexy
Nausea
Neck Strain (incl. Whiplash Injury)
Nerve Sheath Tumors
Neurogenic Bladder
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia)
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation
Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus
Nystagmus
Obesity
Optic Neuritis
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
Osteoarthritis of Hands
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Osteopenia
Overactive Bladder
Overweight
Perimenopause
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy
Pharyngitis
Pituitary Tumor
Pollen Allergy
Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR)
Polyneuropathy Due to Alcohol and Drugs
Polyuria
Post-Concussion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Postherpetic Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Rasmussen's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Rathke's Cleft Cyst Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Sinus Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Sleep-Related Leg Cramp Chevron Icon
Spina Bifida Chevron Icon
Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA) Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Temporal Arteritis Chevron Icon
Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Tic Disorders Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Torticollis Chevron Icon
Tourette's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Tuberous Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Vasculitis Chevron Icon
Venous Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 21 ratings
    Patient Ratings (21)
    5 Star
    (13)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (5)
    May 14, 2022
    He's been my neurologist for about a little over a year and he's always been been very helpful. While I am sad to see him retire he deserves a very happy retirement time. From what I gather he's spent the majority of his life devoted to his patients. He deserves all the best.
    Dawn — May 14, 2022
    About Dr. Richard Rosenbaum, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 52 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1588656896
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • National Institutes of Health
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • University of California San Francisco
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • Harvard Medical School
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Harvard
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Internal Medicine and Neurology
    Board Certifications
