Overview of Dr. Richard Rosenblum, MD

Dr. Richard Rosenblum, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Virginia Beach, VA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Medical College of Virginia in Richmond - M.D. and is affiliated with Bon Secours Mary Immaculate Hospital and Sentara Virginia Beach General Hospital.



Dr. Rosenblum works at Galardi Bowen Rosenblum Plastic surgery in Virginia Beach, VA with other offices in Newport News, VA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.