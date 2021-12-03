Dr. Richard Rosenblum, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rosenblum is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Richard Rosenblum, MD
Overview of Dr. Richard Rosenblum, MD
Dr. Richard Rosenblum, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Virginia Beach, VA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Medical College of Virginia in Richmond - M.D. and is affiliated with Bon Secours Mary Immaculate Hospital and Sentara Virginia Beach General Hospital.
Dr. Rosenblum's Office Locations
Virginia Beach2829 Shore Dr Ste 200, Virginia Beach, VA 23451 Directions (757) 496-5556Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
Mary Immaculate Ambulatory Surgery Center12720 McManus Blvd Ste 103, Newport News, VA 23602 Directions (757) 547-0047
Hospital Affiliations
- Bon Secours Mary Immaculate Hospital
- Sentara Virginia Beach General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Rosenblum is a fantastic physician. He took the time to explain everything in great detail and ensured that all of our questions were answered. The outcome of the surgery went above and beyond my expectations.
About Dr. Richard Rosenblum, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 31 years of experience
- English, French
Education & Certifications
- University of Kentucky - Otolaryngology Head and Neck Surgery
- University of Kentucky - General and Plastic Surgery
- Medical College of Virginia in Richmond - M.D.
- Colgate University - B.A. in Religion
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Dr. Rosenblum has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rosenblum accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rosenblum has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rosenblum speaks French.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Rosenblum. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rosenblum.
