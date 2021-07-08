Overview of Dr. Richard Rosenfeld, MD

Dr. Richard Rosenfeld, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK AT BUFFALO.



Dr. Rosenfeld works at University Physicians of Brooklyn -ENT in Brooklyn, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Otitis Media, Ear Tube Placement and Adenoidectomy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.