Dr. Rosengard has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Richard Rosengard, DO
Dr. Richard Rosengard, DO is a Psychiatry Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from University of New England / Main Campus.
Metrocenter Psychiatry Pllc10000 N 31st Ave Ste D201, Phoenix, AZ 85051 Directions (602) 943-3100
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
Great dr very insiteful
- Psychiatry
- 40 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University of New England / Main Campus
- Psychiatry
Dr. Rosengard accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
55 patients have reviewed Dr. Rosengard. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rosengard.
