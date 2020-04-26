Overview

Dr. Richard Rosenstein, DO is a Maternal-Fetal Medicine Specialist in Abington, PA. They specialize in Maternal-Fetal Medicine, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Jefferson Abington Hospital.



Dr. Rosenstein works at Sidney Kimmel Cancer Center - Northeast in Abington, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.