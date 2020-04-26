Dr. Richard Rosenstein, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rosenstein is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Richard Rosenstein, DO
Overview
Dr. Richard Rosenstein, DO is a Maternal-Fetal Medicine Specialist in Abington, PA. They specialize in Maternal-Fetal Medicine, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Jefferson Abington Hospital.
Locations
Abington Perinatal Associates, PC1235 Old York Rd Ste 119, Abington, PA 19001 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Amerihealth
- Buckeye Community Health Plan
- Capital Blue Cross
- Keystone Health Plan East
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Richard Rosenstein, DO
- Maternal-Fetal Medicine
- 29 years of experience
- English
- Male
Education & Certifications
- Temple University Hospital
- PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
Hospital Affiliations
- Jefferson Abington Hospital
