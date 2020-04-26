See All Fetal Medicine & Maternal Medicine Doctors in Abington, PA
Dr. Richard Rosenstein, DO

Maternal-Fetal Medicine
29 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Richard Rosenstein, DO is a Maternal-Fetal Medicine Specialist in Abington, PA. They specialize in Maternal-Fetal Medicine, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Jefferson Abington Hospital.

Dr. Rosenstein works at Sidney Kimmel Cancer Center - Northeast in Abington, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

  1. 1
    Abington Perinatal Associates, PC
    1235 Old York Rd Ste 119, Abington, PA 19001 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

    Apr 26, 2020
    Over the past three years I have been treated by Dr. Rosenstein for a quad muscle tear, bursitis, and more recently, spondylolysis. He is an excellent diagnostition , diagnosing my muscle tear after three other physicians could not. He is personable, efficient, conservative and kind. I have recommended him to many, including a family member.
    — Apr 26, 2020
    • Maternal-Fetal Medicine
    • 29 years of experience
    • English
    • Male
    • 1174517817
    Education & Certifications

    • Temple University Hospital
    • PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
    • PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Jefferson Abington Hospital

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.